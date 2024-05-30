Eliminated Sri Lankan contestant given another chance on MasterChef Australia

By Easwaran Rutnam

Eliminated Sri Lankan contestant Savindri Perera was given another chance on MasterChef Australia after being picked in the redemption round.

Savi was among eight eliminated contestants who returned for a chance to cook their way back into the 2024 competition.

The judges loved the Sri Lankan dishes prepared by Savindri Perera.

“Sav’s cooked her way back into our hearts,” MasterChef 2024 Australia said on X.

After tasting the delicious Sri Lankan dishes, the MasterChef Australia judges picked Savindri, better known as Sav, to make a comeback to the competition.

Born in Colombo where she lived until moving to Adelaide aged 18, Sav describes her cooking style as rustic, generous and colourful.

She lists onion, garlic and curry leaves as her holy trinity, nothing happens in Sri Lankan cooking without them.

Friendly, fun, strong-willed and sassy, Sav has a steely determination that she will bring to each cook, competitive to the core and born with the will to win. Having quit her job to focus on the competition, she is ready for her next phase of growth which begins now in the MasterChef Australia kitchen.

With a deep understanding of flavour, Sav thinks her use of spices and ability to balance the six tastes will give her an edge, as will her baking expertise. However, she knows she’ll need to keep her overthinking in check in order to stay on track.

Hoping to become a permanent fixture on the Adelaide food scene, Sav’s ultimate dream is to one day have a brunch café celebrating Sri Lankan flavours. (Colombo Gazette)