Virtusa Acquires ITMAGINATION, Expands European Presence

Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services, recently announced the acquisition of ITMAGINATION Sp. z o.o., a premier technology consultancy headquartered in Warsaw, Poland. This strategic move reflects Virtusa’s commitment to enhancing its digital transformation offerings and expanding its nearshore delivery capabilities.

Founded in 2008, ITMAGINATION has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking innovative solutions to complex business challenges. With a focus on digital transformation, cloud computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence, ITMAGINATION has earned a reputation for delivering tailored technology solutions that drive business growth and efficiency for clients across Europe and North America.

The acquisition of ITMAGINATION significantly strengthens Virtusa’s capabilities in offering advanced nearshore delivery in Poland, leveraging the country’s large tech talent pool and strong engineering culture and proficiency, which is reflected in its high rankings in proficiency indices. By combining Virtusa’s deep domain expertise and global delivery model with ITMAGINATION’s technical excellence and strong local presence in Europe, the combined entity is poised to offer enhanced value to clients seeking to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

“We are excited to welcome ITMAGINATION to the Virtusa family. Their deep technical expertise and strong track record of delivering transformative digital solutions align perfectly with Virtusa’s vision of empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age. Together, we will be better positioned to address the evolving needs of our clients and drive innovation at scale,” said Santosh Thomas, Chief Executive Officer at Virtusa.

Dawid Łaziński, Co-Founder of ITMAGINATION, added, “Joining forces with Virtusa represents an exciting opportunity for ITMAGINATION to amplify our impact, reach, and advance our mission to accelerate innovation. Together, we will leverage our combined strengths and fields of expertise to deliver even greater value to our clients, helping them navigate the complexities of digital transformation and achieve their business objectives.”

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 30,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa’s unique Engineering First approach means never presenting an idea we can’t execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.