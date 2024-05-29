US and Sri Lanka’s Election Commission discuss importance of free and fair polls

The United States and Sri Lanka’s Election Commission discussed the importance of free and fair elections.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, met members of Sri Lanka’s Election Commission in Colombo.

Appreciated meeting with the Election Commission to hear about plans for elections and upholding a transparent process. As Sri Lanka, the U.S., and many countries face elections this year, we exchanged views on the importance of voting in free and fair elections as a pillar of democratic governance,” the Ambassador said on X.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe confirmed recently that the Presidential elections will be held this year.

Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapaksha said the Presidential election is likely to take place on 17 October.

He told reporters that the election will go ahead as scheduled this year. ( Colombo Gazette)