UNP proposes postponing polls to keep Ranil in power

The United National Party (UNP) has proposed postponing the Presidential and Parliament elections to keep President Ranil Wickremesinghe in power.

UNP General Secretary Palitha Range Bandara said that the economy needs to be rebuilt and the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) must be fulfilled.

He said that in order to do that Wickremesinghe must remain in office for another 2 years.

As a result, the UNP has proposed holding a referendum if required to extend term of the President and Parliament for two more years.

Bandara said that if the country goes bankrupt again then Sri Lanka will go back to the situation it faced in 2022.

UNP leader, President Ranil Wickremesinghe confirmed recently that the Presidential elections will be held this year.

Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapaksha said the Presidential election is likely to take place on 17 October.

He told reporters that the election will go ahead as scheduled this year. (Colombo Gazette)