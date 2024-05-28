Union Bank Expands 24/7 Smart Banking with New Digital Zones

Union Bank commenced the launch of digital zones providing 24/7 Smart Banking services from its Head Office in April 2024.

This was followed by the opening of several new digital zones in other area including Pettah, Rajagiriya, Kandy, Gampaha, Negombo and Kurunegala, offering customers seamless transactions including cash deposits, cash withdrawals, cardless deposits, fund transfers to UB accounts, credit card payments to UB cards and bill payments. New digital zones will also open in Ratmalana, Galle and Anuradhapura shortly.

The digital zones represent a significant step in the Bank’s ongoing digital transformation strategy, aimed at enhancing customer convenience and expanding the digital footprint. As part of its commitment to transforming lives, Union Bank continuously strives to bring the latest innovations and technological advancements to the customers.