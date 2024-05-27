Some 160 villagers reported taken in deadly Nigeria raid

Ten people have been killed and at least 160 other villagers have been kidnapped from a remote community in Nigeria’s central Niger state, officials say.

A large number of armed men, suspected to be from Nigeria’s militant Islamist group Boko Haram, invaded Kuchi village on Friday night, local official Aminu Abdulhamid Najume told the BBC’s World Service.

Those kidnapped were mostly women and children, while those killed included local hunters who were providing security for the area, he said.

The gunmen reportedly rode into Kuchi on motorbikes and even spent time cooking food, making tea and looting houses before leaving more than two hours later.