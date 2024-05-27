Introducing DFCC Freelancer World Mastercard Credit Card – A First for Freelancers in Sri Lanka

In an attempt to address the unique financial needs of freelancers, DFCC Bank proudly introduces the DFCC Freelancer World Mastercard credit card. DFCC Freelancer is a financial solution uniquely designed to cater specifically to the dynamic needs of Sri Lanka’s growing freelancer community. DFCC Bank is the first bank in the country to directly appeal to this vibrant and diverse customer segment.

Aasiri Iddamalgoda, Senior Vice President of Retail Banking and SME at DFCC Bank, said, “We aim to empower dynamic individuals who are using their talents to provide specialised services to a global audience, including those using platforms, such as Uber, Fiver, and Upwork. We offer this segment tailored financial services, including a range of special benefits and privileges ideally suited for freelancers, setting a new standard for personalised banking. DFCC Freelancer World Mastercard reflects our deep commitment to inclusivity and innovation in the banking sector.”

The new card offers a 2% cashback on foreign currency transactions, providing freelancers a competitive edge in the global market. A 1% cashback is also offered on all other transactions, making this credit card a rewarding choice for day-to-day expenses. A distinguishing feature of DFCC Bank Credit Cards is that the cashback they offer can be easily redeemed and credited directly into any DFCC Bank account as cash, resulting in real and tangible savings.

Understanding the unique needs of freelancers, the card also provides interest-free EMI plans, easing the burden of large expenditures and empowering freelancers to manage their finances effectively. The DFCC Freelancer World Mastercard credit card is also globally accepted, providing convenience for freelancers working across borders. Equipped with advanced expense tracking features, this card also provides many valuable tools to help freelancers manage their finances precisely. DFCC Bank’s dedicated customer service team is also available 24/7 to provide assistance and answer questions, making for an exceptionally seamless banking experience.

Through innovation and a focus on inclusive banking, delivered with exceptional customer service, DFCC Bank has strategically positioned itself at the forefront of the banking sector. By recognising and catering to the emerging market of freelancers, DFCC Bank has demonstrated its commitment to customer-centricity and understanding the evolving needs of modern Sri Lankans.

Experience a new era of personalised banking and financial freedom with the DFCC Freelancer World Mastercard credit card. Call 011 2350000 24/7, visit https://www.dfcc.lk/products/dfcc-freelancer/ to learn more, open an account 100% online, or walk into any DFCC branch to get started.