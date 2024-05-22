Australia names former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold Multicultural Ambassador

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Russel Arnold has been named a Multicultural Ambassador by Australia.

The former cricketer who won 225 international caps across all 3 formats (1997 – 2007) is now an international cricket commentator and Level 3 High Performance coach.

The father of two is a Trustee with the Foundation of Goodness, working to bridge the gap between advantaged and disadvantaged communities in Sri Lanka, and also an Ambassador for the Emerge Lanka Foundation who work to empower survivors of child sexual abuse.

Cricket Australia said it was proud to launch its Multicultural Ambassador Program with 54 people from diverse backgrounds and experience across government, business, sport, media and community named as the initial representatives.