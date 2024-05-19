Savour the flavours of southern Spain: Governor’s Restaurant presents “Cocina Andaluza” Night!

Governor’s Restaurant at Mount Lavinia Hotel is set to transport your taste buds to the sun-soaked shores of Southern Spain with the launch of “Cocina Andaluza” night, starting from May 21st, 2024.

Embrace the vibrant culinary heritage of Andalusia every Tuesday evening as we showcase an array of mouthwatering delicacies, highlighted by the incomparable Seafood Paella and other regional treasures.

Indulge in an Authentic Gastronomic Journey:

Governor’s Restaurant invites you to embark on an authentic gastronomic journey through the heart of Andalusia. Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of flavours, aromas, and traditions that define this iconic region of Spain.

At “Cocina Andaluza” night, our esteemed guests will have the opportunity to delight in an exquisite selection of dishes crafted with meticulous attention to detail and a deep respect for tradition. From the savoury allure of Seafood Paella to the irresistible charm of freshly prepared tapas, each bite promises to tantalise your palate and evoke the spirit of Southern Spain.

No celebration of Andalusian cuisine would be complete without paying homage to the crown jewel of Spanish cuisine – Seafood Paella. Crafted with finesse and brimming with vibrant flavours, this Spanish delicacy beckons connoisseurs and food enthusiasts alike to immerse themselves in a symphony of taste. Succulent shrimp, tender mussels, and delectable calamari dance harmoniously amidst saffron-infused rice, creating a sensory journey that transports diners to the sun-kissed shores of Valencia. Each bite is a celebration of tradition and innovation, meticulously prepared to captivate palates and elevate the dining experience. Savour the star of the show, where every ingredient shines bright, in this culinary ode to the sea.

Experience the Essence of Andalusia:

In addition to our exquisite Paella, “Cocina Andaluza” night will showcase an array of other culinary delights that capture the essence of Andalusia. From classic tapas like patatas bravas and gambas al ajillo to hearty stews infused with the warmth of Spanish spices, Salmorejo, and homemade chorizo, there’s something to delight every palate and preference.

Complement your culinary journey with a handpicked selection of Spanish wines, sherries, and refreshing sangrias, expertly curated to enhance the flavours of each dish and elevate your dining experience to new heights.

Join Us at Governors Restaurant:

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Andalusia right here in Colombo. Whether you’re a seasoned aficionado of Spanish cuisine or simply looking to embark on a culinary adventure, “Cocina Andaluza” night at Governor’s Restaurant promises an unforgettable evening of indulgence, camaraderie, and culinary discovery.

Reserve your table today and join us every Tuesday night starting from May 21st, 2024, as we celebrate the vibrant flavours and traditions of Southern Spain at Governors Restaurant. ¡Viva la cocina Andaluza!

For reservations and enquiries reach out to +94 112 711 711 or + 94 77 311 2399