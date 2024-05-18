Sajith picks Harsha to be his Finance Minister

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SGB) leader Sajith Premadasa announced that MP Dr. Harsha de Silva will be appointed as the Minister of Finance in an SJB-led Government.

He made the announcement during a speech at an event held in Galle.

“After @sajithpremadasa announced in Galle that @HarshadeSilvaMP will be his future Finance Minister, all of a sudden the #ranilist seems to be very, very hurt. Don’t worry, a few more months for elections so save your emotions for later,” SJB member Rehan Jayawickreme said on X.

Dr. Harsha de Silva was the Deputy Minister of Policy Planning and Economic Development in the Government of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He was instrumental in the formation of the Suwa Seriya Ambulance Service in 2016. (Colombo Gazette)