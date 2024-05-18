Fisherman killed, another missing after ship crashes into boat

One fisherman was killed and another fishermen is missing after ship crashed into a boat off Trincomalee.

In a search and rescue operation led by the Sri Lanka Navy, in coordination with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Colombo, 03 fishermen from a distressed local fishing vessel were rescued off the east coast of Sri Lanka, about 42 nautical miles (77km) off the Batticaloa Lighthouse on 17th May 2024. One (01) of the rescued individuals was transferred to Trincomalee by the Sri Lanka Coast Guard for medical attention, while the remaining two (02) were transferred to Valaichchenai by another fishing vessel that was in the vicinity.

The distressed trawler ‘ASWAR’ (IMUL-A-0266-TLE), had been at sea for a routine fishing expedition, having left from Valaichchenai Fisheries Harbour on 12th May 2024. In an unfortunate turn of events, it has faced this distress whilst in eastern seas.

Having picked up the distress signal disseminated by the Communication Center at Valaichchenai Fisheries Harbour, a Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla and another craft from the Sri Lanka Coast Guard were rushed to the designated sea area, at the directives of the Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera.

Meanwhile, a critically ill fisherman (01) was transferred to Trincomalee Harbour by the Sri Lanka Coast Guard craft CG 407 and subsequently he was rushed to Trincomalee General Hospital for further treatment. Further, the other two fishermen (02), who were unharmed, were safely escorted to Valaichchenai by another fishing trawler.

Additionally, the body of one of the two missing fishermen from the ill-fated fishing trawler has been recovered. Meanwhile, search operations are still underway for the remaining fisherman.