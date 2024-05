Former Army Commander and Chief of Staff, Retired General Mahesh Senanayake joined the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

The SJB said that Senanayake has decided to support the program to rebuild Sri Lanka led by opposition leader Sajith Premadasa.



The Opposition Leader has appointed Senanayake as the Chief of the Samagi Ranaviru Balawegaya. (Colombo Gazette)