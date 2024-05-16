State Minister Ranaweera assaults porter at BIA

State Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Prasanna Ranaweera assaulted a porter at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, local media reported.

CCTV footage showed the Minister slapping the porter a number of times.

According to Ada Derana the State Minister had also admitted that he slapped the man.

“I got angry at that time. I called him and pulled him to the side. I slapped him, that’s true,” the State Minister was quoted as saying.

The State Minister had also reportedly threatened several security officers at the airport.

He had reportedly gone to the airport accompanied by his ministerial security personnel when the incident took place.

The airport security had refused to allow the State Minister’s armed security officers to enter the premises.

The State Minister had then allegedly verbally abused the airport security officers. (Colombo Gazette)