Siddhalepa Extends its Ayurvedic Wellness to the UAE!

This month holds a significant milestone as Siddhalepa, the globally acclaimed Ayurveda-based wellness brand, unveils its presence in the Middle East, particularly in the United Arab Emirates. This auspicious occasion celebrated on May 9, at the Pullman Hotel, Diera, Dubai, signifies a new era of holistic wellness in the region.

The launch event commenced with a warm welcome address by Mr. Shihan Sherif, representee of the Sri Lankan Business Council in Dubai and Northern Emirates, setting the tone for an evening of cultural significance and health advocacy.

Hon. Udaya Indrarathna, the esteemed High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the UAE, reminisced about the historical importance of Siddhalepa in Sri Lankan households, emphasizing its profound impact on generations. His insights shed light on the brand’s legacy and its transformative potential in the UAE.

Hon. Alexi Gunasekare, the Consul General of Sri Lanka to UAE, delivered an insightful address, enhancing on the shared values and commitment to holistic wellness between Sri Lanka and the UAE.

Ayurveda Ratna, Mr. Asoka Hettigoda, the Chairman of Hettigoda Group, captivated the audience with an illuminating presentation, showcasing the the Hettigoda Family heritage and the brand’s extensive range of over 150 Ayurveda medicines and wellness products.

The Hettigoda Group has deep roots in Ayurveda – Hela Wedakama, the indigenous system of curative and preventative medicine in the country spanning over 200 years. The story of Siddhalepa originates from Walpola, Imaduwa, a remote village in the Galle District, in the deep south of Sri Lanka. Dr. Hendrick De Silva Hettigoda, a well-known kidney specialist and an astrologer, produced Sri Lanka’s first commercial Ayurvedic product, Siddhalepa Balm in 1934. His son, Deshabandu Dr. Victor Hettigoda, Litt.D was given the rights of Siddhalepa balm in 1972 and he expanded the product range and introduced international standards.

Hettigoda Group, established by Deshabandu Dr. Victor Hettigoda, has evolved into a global beacon of Ayurveda excellence, with a legacy starting from humble beginnings to international acclaim. Siddhalepa’s journey embodies the essence of holistic wellness, enriching lives across continents having launched clinics, Ayurveda hospitals and resorts and a wide variety of products available to the public in countries outside of Sri Lanka such as Germany, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Maldives and now the UAE.

Mr. Asoka Hettigoda highlighted Hettigoda Group’s key Ayurvedic products, Siddhalepa, Supirivicky, Asamodagam, Liv-pro, and Ayur Diacin. His emphasis on personalized wellness solutions resonated deeply with attendees, highlighting Siddhalepa’s commitment to individual health and vitality. Siddhalepa Ayurvedic products are exported to over 20 countries including, USA, China, Russia, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, Czech Republic, UK, Bulgaria, France, Taiwan, UAE, Latvia, Poland, Republic of Maldives etc. All Siddhalepa products are manufactured according to international standards of ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 22000, HACCP, GMP and FDA.

Among the esteemed guests were Chairman of the Sri Lankan Business Council – Dubai & Northern Emirates, Mr. Suren Swaminathan and their dignitary members, representatives from Sri Lankan Airlines, Accor Hotels, Thushani’s Restaurant, Emaar Hospitality, and other prominent organizations, further showcasing the collaborative spirit driving Siddhalepa’s expansion into the UAE.

Mr. Darshana Cabraal expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of Siddhalepa, extending appreciation to all distinguished guests and partners for their unwavering support. The launch event culminated in an exquisite Sri Lankan luncheon, symbolizing the fusion of tradition, innovation, and culinary delight—a true testament to Siddhalepa’s holistic approach to well-being.

Siddhalepa’s arrival in the UAE heralds a new chapter in the region’s pursuit of holistic well-being, bringing centuries old Ayurvedic wisdom to modern lifestyles. Join us as we embark on this transformative journey towards vibrant health and wellness.