Five Sri Lankans detained in Latvia for human smuggling

Five Sri Lankans have been detained in Latvia for human smuggling, the State Border Guard of Latvia said.

Border guards at the Augšdaugava Municipality had stopped a Peugeot 307 on Wednesday driven by a Sri Lankan with another Sri Lankan seated next to the driver, both with valid residence permits.

While checking documents, six persons of Afro-Asian origin were found to be in the car without travel documents, valid visas and residence permits, the State Border Guard of Latvia said in a statement, Saturday.

Border guards also detained three other Sri Lankans who were moving in a Volkswagen Polo car, on suspicion of providing support to migrants.

Criminal proceedings were initiated against the Sri Lankans under Section285(1)(3) of the Criminal Law for knowingly ensuring persons the possibility to reside illegally in the Republic of Latvia, if it has been committed by an organised group.

The applicable punishment is deprivation of liberty for a period of two and up to eight years.

The six third-country nationals were stopped from illegally crossing the state border in accordance with the Cabinet Order No 184 of March 12, 2024 “Regarding Declaration of the Reinforced Operating Regime of the Border Guarding System”. (Colombo Gazette)