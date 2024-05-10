Israeli operation leaves Rafah’s hospitals overwhelmed

“And the CBC analysis device has stopped due to being overloaded,” he added, referring to the complete blood count test used to diagnose and monitor numerous diseases.

Dr Hams said he and his colleagues were nevertheless having to treat people with complex trauma wounds, burns, fractures and crushed limbs.

“We have received some cases of torn abdomen and intestines, and cases of skull fractures with parts of the brain outside the skull,” he recalled. “Some cases have lost major parts of the buttocks, in addition to cases of amputation of the lower limbs at the foot area.

“These are unusual injuries caused by unusual weapons. I lived through all previous wars [in Gaza]… where injuries were always in a certain area and dealt with by one specialist. But now each case needs several specialists.”

He also expressed anger at how doctors at al-Najjar hospital had been forced to evacuate both the facility and their family homes at such short notice.

The Israeli military told all residents of a number of eastern areas of Rafah to leave for their own safety on Monday and head towards an “expanded humanitarian area” stretching from nearby al-Mawasi to the central town of Deir al-Balah, where it said there would be field hospitals, tents and aid.

“Where should they go? Tents and other supplies were supposed to be provided in other safe areas. This has not been done,” Dr Hams said.

Dr Youssef Abu al-Rish, undersecretary of the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, told Gaza Lifeline that Rafah’s remaining medical facilities would no longer able to save the lives of many seriously wounded or ill patients.

“Rafah governorate does not have real medical services after the Abu Youssef al-Najjar hospital went out of service and people were unable to reach the European Gaza Hospital,” he said.