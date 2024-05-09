Premiership season to start on 20 September

The 2024-25 Premiership season will start on the weekend of 20-22 September, with the final to be held at Twickenham on Saturday, 14 June 2025.

The final takes place a week before the British and Irish Lions play their first match against Argentina in Dublin, before their summer tour to Australia.

The 2024-25 campaign had been described as a “relaunch” of the league, after a turbulent period off the field in which three clubs folded within a year.

Next season every Premiership match will be shown live on TNT Sports, after a new broadcast deal was agreed in March. (BBC)