Mujibur Rahman’s name gazetted to replace Diana in Parliament

The name of former Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Mujibur Rahman has been gazetted to replace Diana Gamage as a Member of Parliament.

The Elections Commission said that Mohamad Mujibur Rahman was declared elected as a Member of Parliament to fill the vacancy created due to the determination of the Supreme Court cancelling the parliamentary membership of Diana Gamage.

Gamage was on Wednesday stripped of her Parliament seat following a landmark Supreme Court judgement.

The Supreme Court ruled that Gamage is not legally qualified to hold a parliamentary seat.

The judgement was delivered over a case filed by activist Oshala Herath who challenged the citizenship of the MP.

Gamage was accused of being a British citizen and not qualified to be an MP in Sri Lanka.

A writ application was filed in the Court of Appeal in 2022 by activist Oshala Herath seeking an order to disqualify Gamage’s seat in Parliament.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had also been ordered by court to investigate into Gamage’s passport, birth certificate and National Identity Card (NIC) (Colombo Gazette)