Ferry services soon to resume between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka

The passenger ferry service will soon resume between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka.

The service was launched again in October last year, after nearly 40 years, but was halted a few days later owing to rough weather.

Partnering with the Tiruchi-based SUBHAM Group of Companies, the INDSRI FERRY Services Private Limited has come up with the Sivaganga boat, which is expected to begin its daily services on May 13. “Our aim is to unite the Tamils living across the Palk Starit,” said S. Niranjan Nanthagopan, managing director, INDSRI FERRY Services Private Limited.

Passengers can book their tickets at http://sailindsri.com/.

“Tamils here are eager to visit Sri Lanka after the civil war. This [the ferry service] would pave the way for it. For many people belonging to the lower-middle class, this will be a cheap tourist destination as the fare would be less than ₹10,000,” Mr. Niranjan said. Passengers can carry up to 60 kg of baggage with them without being charged extra.

The ferry has 150 seats, and the journey is four hours long. Daily services are planned from Nagapattinam. The ferry will start at 8 a.m. and reach Kankesanthurai at noon. From Kankesanthurai, it will start at 2 p.m. and return to Nagapattinam by 6 p.m.

On October 14 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the service virtually. (Courtesy The Hindu)