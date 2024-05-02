Sri Lanka committed towards safety of migrant workers in Singapore

Sri Lanka says it is committed towards the safety and security of migrant workers in Singapore.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Singapore organized an outreach programme for Sri Lankan female migrant workers at Caritas Village, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The main objectives of the event were to empower the Sri Lankan female migrant workers by educating them on certain areas and foster a strong relationship between the workers and the High Commission. Around 200 Sri Lankan female migrant participants attended the event.

The programme was organized in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Business Association of Singapore. This was the second such event organized by the High Commission since September 2023.

Addressing the gathering, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Singapore Senarath Dissanayake acknowledged the significant contribution made by the migrant workforce towards Sri Lanka’s economy. He highlighted the importance of empowering the migrant workforce and maintaining their standards and efficiency. High Commissioner Dissanayake said that the Labor Section of the High Commission is committed towards the welfare, safety, and security of the Sri Lankan migrant workers in Singapore and that it can be contacted round the clock for assistance.

President of the Sri Lanka Business Association Lakshanthi Fernando highlighted the importance of educating migrant workers and expressed delight on the success of this year’s event. Counsellor and Head of the Labor Section of the High Commission of Sri Lanka in Singapore Nipuna Thibbutumunuwa emphasized the significance of the event and requested the participants to derive valuable insights for their lives, aligning with the event’s primary objective.

Resource persons from the Ministry of Manpower of Singapore (MoM), Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (FAST) briefed the participants on their specialized areas through comprehensive presentations.

All attendees received a certificate of participation endorsed by the High Commission of Sri Lanka and partnering agencies in Singapore, including the Singapore Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Singapore Police Force (SPF), Association of Employment Agencies – Singapore (AEAS), Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (FAST), Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE), Humanitarian Organization for Migration Economics (HOME), and AIDHA. (Colombo Gazette)