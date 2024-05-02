No final decision on Rs. 1700 daily wage

Plantation companies insisted that no final decision has been taken on the Rs. 1700 minimum daily wage despite the announcement made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Kotagala.

In a May Day rally in Kotagala, the President had said that the Rs. 1700 minimum daily wage for plantation workers will come into effect from May.

Issuing a statement, the Planters’ Association of Ceylon said that there has been widespread media coverage following an announcement published in Gazette No. 2382/04 on the 30th of April about proposed wage increases for Tea Growing and Manufacturing Trade, and Rubber & Raw Rubber Manufacturing Trade, and subsequent remarks made by the President in a speech he delivered on the 1st of May at Kotagala to commemorate Labour Day, which will be applicable for the Regional Plantation Company workers too.

The Planters Association of Sri Lanka and its members are concerned that the President’s remarks may be misunderstood and lead workers and the public to assume that a final decision has been taken in this matter when it has not.

The 30th April 2024 Gazette notification states that the Commissioner General of Labour “ intends to determine minimum payment in respect of the workers engaged in the Tea Growing and Manufacturing trade…Objections to the proposed determination will be received until 15th May 2024.”

Both notifications make clear provisions for all stakeholders – including Regional Plantation Companies – to make comments or raise objections to the details listed in the Schedule attached to the Gazette notification.

Given the facts stated in the Gazette notification, the implication in media reports that the increased payments will be applicable from 1st May 2024, is inaccurate and misleading, the Planters Association of Sri Lanka said.

The Planters Association of Sri Lanka said that neither the effective date – on which the new proposed minimum payment will be applicable – nor the quantum of such payment has, as yet, been determined.

The Planters’ Association of Ceylon said it can confirm that its membership will be filing objections to these proposals within the time frame stipulated by the Labour Commissioner.

Accordingly, the Planters Association is very concerned that the announcement, remarks by government officials and the tone of media coverage is raising expectations that could lead to disappointment and unrest. (Colombo Gazette)