Lakshman Yapa and Naseer Ahamed appointed Governors

Former Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena and former Minister Naseer Ahamed, who was sacked by the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, have been appointed as Governors.

The two new Governors for the Southern and North Western Provinces were appointed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena took oaths as the Governor of the Southern Province while Nazeer Ahamed was sworn in as the Governor of the North Western Province.

In October last year the Supreme Court (SC) delivered a landmark ruling determining that the decision taken by the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) to sack Minister Naseer Ahamed from the party was valid.

Ahamed had filed a petition before the Supreme Court challenging the decision to suspend his party membership.

However, the bench comprising Justice Padman Surasena, Justice S. Thurairaja PC, and Justice Mahinda Samayawardhena, ruled that the decision taken by the SLMC to remove the Minister was legal.

As a result Naseer Ahamed lost his Parliament seat and Ministerial portfolio. (Colombo Gazette)