India denies taking over visa issuance at Sri Lanka airport

India has denied taking over visa issuance at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Colombo.

A video circulating on social media shows a passenger going berserk at the BIA accusing India of taking over on-arrival visa processing.

The individual claimed that his wife was denied an on-arrival visa.

He verbally abuses a man at the counter saying he has no right to deny a visa to his wife.

“We have seen reports and comments including in social media regarding Indian companies taking over visa issuance at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Colombo. The companies referred to in these reports are not India based or Indian and are headquartered elsewhere,” the Indian High Commission in Colombo said.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo said that any reference to India in this context is unwarranted. (Colombo Gazette)