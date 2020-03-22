Sri Lankan pilgrims return from India

Another 395 Sri Lankan pilgrims, who were stranded in India due to the global outbreak of Covid-19, have returned to Sri Lanka.

Army Spokesman Brigadier Chandana Wickramesinghe said 95 Sri Lankan pilgrims had returned from Chennai, India early this morning.

Another 298 pilgrims had returned from New Delhi, India last night, he added.

Brigadier Chandana Wickrmesinghe said the Sri Lankan Pilgrims had been brought back via a special Sri Lankan Airlines flight chartered by the government.

They have been placed at quarantine centres in Jaffna and Mullaitivu, he said. (Colombo Gazette)