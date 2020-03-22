Public cautioned on use of Chloroquine

The public have been urged to refrain from purchasing Chloroquine, which is generally used for the treatment of patients diagnosed with Malaria, from outside of hospitals.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said hospitals have now been instructed to use Chloroquine to treat patients infected with Covid-19 in Sri Lanka.

He said hospitals have been advised to use the medicine on Covid-19 patients only when necessary, only within hospitals, and strictly on the advice of doctors.

The medicine does not in any manner help avoid the contraction or spread of the coronavirus, Dr. Jasinghe pointed out.

He thereby requested the general public to refrain from purchasing Chloroquine from outside of hospitals.

The Director General of Health Services further urged the public to avoid usage of medicines within their homes based on fake and wrong advice. (Colombo Gazette)