Number of coronavirus patients in Sri Lanka rises to 81

The total number of persons detected with the virus in Sri Lanka is 82, including a Chinese woman who recovered and returned to China.

The Health Ministry said that four more people were confirmed with the virus today.

The total number of individuals who have sought treatment in hospitals around the country on suspicion of having contracted the virus stood at 222. (Colombo Gazette)