The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) has declared tomorrow (23) and Tuesday (24) as market holidays.

The CSE said the decision has been taken in view of the extension of the islandwide curfew currently in effect.

The curfew which was imposed on Friday (20) was extended till 6am on Tuesday (24th) for the Colombo, Puttalam and Gampaha districts and will be reimposed at 2pm the same day.

The curfew in other areas will be lifted at 6am on Monday (23) and is to be reimposed at 2pm. (Colombo Gazette)