Banks requested to open tomorrow in areas where curfew is lifted

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has requested all Licensed Commercial Banks and Licensed Specialised Banks to keep their branches open at least for two (2) hours tomorrow (Monday, 23rd March 2020) in the areas where police curfew is lifted to provide urgent banking services to the general public.

However, CBSL encourages public to use online payment instruments for their day to day transactions and to withdraw cash at less crowded ATMs of any bank.

CBSL also advised banks and the general public to strictly adhere to necessary health and safety requirements in providing/obtaining such services. (Colombo Gazette)