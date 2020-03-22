Anglican Bishop of Colombo calls on Church to fast and pray

As the deadly coronavirus continues to spread around the world, the Anglican Bishop of Colombo, Rt Revd Dhiloraj Ranjit Canagasabey, has called on the Church to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

In a letter to the Clergy, Daham Seyakas and Sevikas of the Diocese of Colombo, the Anglican Bishop called upon the Church to heed the call of its Metropolitan, the Archbishop of Canterbury – Most Revd Justin Welby, to fast and pray with the Anglican Communion and all the Christian World commencing Sunday the 22nd of March 2020.

“Let us humble ourselves before God our loving Creator, Saviour and Sanctifier and cry unto Him before His Throne of Grace to have mercy on us, to forgive our wrong doings, hear our prayer and heal our world while transforming us to once more to become people of His heart and mind,” the Bishop of Colombo said.

The Bishop noted that as the country faces a period of anxiety and pray, he requested the Church to also to be mindful of the other, and work with love and solidarity, wherever they can and however they can, on behalf of those who are most vulnerable in their communities.

“Remember most importantly the lonely the helpless the poor, the aged, the hungry and those who are deprived of earning their daily wage due to enforced holidays and periods of curfew,” he said.

The Bishop of Colombo also reminded the Church to cooperate with the Government health authorities by heeding their guidelines in order to help mitigate the spread of the deadly virus.

He urged the Church to respect the call for social distancing. (Colombo Gazette)