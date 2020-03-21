Worshippers who attended Jaffna church service asked to quarantine

Worshippers who attended a church service in Jaffna have been asked to quarantine themselves after a pastor who presided over the service has been found to have been confirmed with the coronavirus.

Northern Provincial Council Director of Health Services Dr. A. Ketheeswaran said that a special prayer, presided over by a senior pastor was held at the ‘Philadelphia Church’ Jaffna on 15th March 2020.

The church is situated along Kandy Road, Ariyalai in Jaffna.

Ketheeswaran said that it was confirmed a senior pastor who presided over the service has been confirmed with the coronavirus and is receiving treatment in Switzerland.

Two people who attended the service are now under observation at the Jaffna teaching hospital.

It’s suspected that the others who attended the same service could be infected.

All those who attended the service have been advised to contact the Provincial Department of Health Services on 021-2217278 and seek medical attention.

They have also been asked to quarantine themselves. (Colombo Gazette)