Several arrested for violating islandwide Police curfew

Several suspects were arrested in Bandarawela, Haputale, Tangalle, Katunayake, Dambulla, Walasmulla and Ampara on charges of violating the islandwide Police curfew.

An islandwide curfew was imposed from 06.00 PM yesterday to 06.00 AM on Monday (23) to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

The Police stated that 8 suspects were arrested in Bandarawela for gathering at a playground and consuming alcohol despite the Police curfew being in effect.

Meanwhile, another suspect was arrested in Haputale for operating a restaurant during the curfew.

One other suspect was also arrested for travelling on the road in a motorcycle while under the influence of alcohol, disregarding the Police curfew.

Moreover, 2 people were arrested in Katunayake for wandering on the streets during curfew hours.

Nine individuals were also arrested in Dambulla on charges of violating the Police curfew.

The Police said 2 three-wheelers and 3 motorcycles were taken into Police custody.

Four suspects were arrested in Walasmulla and 1 person was arrested in Ampara also on charges of violating the Police curfew.

Furthermore, 7 suspects from Hatton, 1 from Dawulagala, 2 from Kegalle and 3 from Chilaw too have been arrested.

The suspects are to be produced before the Courts in their respective areas today. (Colombo Gazette)