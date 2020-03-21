Police curfew extended to contain spread of coronavirus

The Police curfew imposed around the country, which was to be lifted on Monday, has been extended.

The President’s Media Division said that the curfew has been extended till 6am on Tuesday (24th) for the Colombo, Puttalam and Gampaha districts and will be reimposed at 2pm that afternoon.

The curfew in other areas will be lifted at 6am on Monday and reimposed at 2pm.

All liquor outlets have been ordered to remain closed when the curfew is temporarily lifted.

The Police have also been advised to allow farmers to continue with their farming.

The public have also been urged not to panic buy when the curfew is temporarily lifted as there are sufficient stocks. (Colombo Gazette)