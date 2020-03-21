Number of coronaviris patients in Sri Lanka continues to rise

The number of coronaviris patients in Sri Lanka continued to see a rise today (Saturday).

The Ministry of Health said that four more patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been identified in Sri Lanka.

Minister of Health Dr. Pavithra Wanniarachchi said this raises the total of infected patients in Sri Lanka to 76.

The four new infected patients are currently being treated at the Anuradhapura Hospital, she added.

According to the Minister of Health 245 persons are under observation on suspicion of contracting the virus. (Colombo Gazette)