Leading hotels in Sri Lanka offered as quarantine centres

Leading hotels in Sri Lanka have been offered as quarantine centres to the Government, if the need arises.

Trinco Blu by Cinnamon, Citrus Waskaduwa and Club Hotel Dolphin in Negombo are among the first few hotels which have been offered as quarantine centres.

The 150-room Citrus Waskaduwa has been offered to be used as a quarantine centre by the National Operations Centre to Prevent COVID-19 on a temporary basis, should the need arise.

John Keells Holdings said it has offered its 81-room Trinco Blu by Cinnamon in the east as a centre for quarantine to the Government if the need arises.

JKH Chairman Krishan Balendra has written to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa making this offer as part of the broader public-private sector collaborative effort to mitigate the spread of new coronavrius in the country.

The Board of Directors of the public listed Waskaduwa Beach Resort Plc said on Saturday it took this decision considering the current crisis faced by the nation and the world at large.

Citrus said in the event the authorities decide to use the resort temporarily, it would be completely decontaminated in keeping with international standards before normal resort operations commence.

Hemas Holdings Plc said it has offered Club Hotel Dolphin in Negombo as a quarantine centre to the Government.

Club Hotel Dolphin is a 4-star property with 154 rooms situated in Waikkal. It is owned by Serendib Hotels Plc, which is part of Hemas Holdings Plc.

The Hotels Association of Sri Lanka (THASL) said its members had agreed to offer their facilities to house those who are subject to two weeks of quarantine at remote locations as well as medical staff who are unable to get home after work. (Colombo Gazette)