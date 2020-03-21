Fresh Sri Lankan seafood expansively showcased

Adding a new dimension to Sri Lanka’s F&B industry, full service hospitality provider Gills Hospitality introduces &Pepper Seafood Lounge Bar and British Pub & Fish N’ Chips at One Galle Face Mall.

Facing the tropical expanse of Galle Face Green, &Pepper’s ‘The Fish Boat’ fresh seafood market adds quality, flavour and affordability into an array of fresh seafood including Ceylon Lagoon Crabs, Lobster, Mussels, Oyster, Clams and Prawn.

Themed on a cozy London Pub style, British Pub & Fish N’ Chips on the rooftop sunset terrace of the Mall brilliantly combines London’s pub culture with Sri Lanka’s exotic sunsets and seascapes.

Gills Hospitality, which is a subsidiary of “Gills” Brand, operates Hotels, Restaurants, Pubs & Bars, and Pizzerias in Sri Lanka, Maldives and India. Partners, food specialist G G Roshan De Soyza and hospitality marketer and influencer Suvi Wijayaratna, both veterans in their fields, believe strongly that Sri Lanka’s restaurant circuit must continue to increase its scope given the multiple facets it embraces from within this island’s surfeit of exotic and unique cuisine.

“That’s why at &Pepper, we showcase the best catch of Sri Lankan seafood. We prepare Ceylon lagoon crab in diverse dishes from Jaffna or Negombo curry crab, to Thai chili crab, Ceylon chili garlic crab, black pepper crab or even wood oven baked crab.” says De Soyza. “But that’s not all. Our Ceylon Spice infused Cocktail & Wine Bar offers a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages inspired by Sri Lankan spices herbs and tropical fruits.” Wijayaratna adds. With a base of Sri Lankan fruit and spices, &Pepper’s signature cocktails include MyCeylon, Serendib, LoveExotica, Tropical Hint, Herbal Toddy, DevilledArrack, ColomboQueen and LoviCeylon. Wood oven Seafood Pizza, Sri Lankan delights along with wood oven baked roast Paan are some of the specialties at &Pepper.

British Pub, with a live band every night, caters to a diverse customer, from a combo lunch for those at office, to happy hour with beer, cocktails and shared platters and full bar and dinner menus.

Signature dishes include British Fish and Chips and Sri Lankan specialty Kochchi sausage platter one of their own produce specialties. Complementing the London bar theme is an expansive array of London Gins, Single Malt Whiskeys and European Beers.

De Soysa and Wijayaratna also explain that fresh and organic farm spices direct from local farmers branded, ‘Ceylon Spice Masters’ are used in all menus and drinks conceptualized for these restaurants. “By sourcing direct from our local farmers we engage our farming communities, their sustainably while also taking Ceylon spices to the world, through our Ceylon Spice Masters value added spices available with a Sri Lankan recipe book.”