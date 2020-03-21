Asia’s richest man to send face masks to Sri Lanka

Asia’s richest man, Jack Ma has pledged 1.8 million face masks and 210,000 coronavirus test kits to Asia, including Sri Lanka, to help fight the coronavirus.

Jack Ma tweeted saying he will be donating emergency supplies to a number of countries, including Sri Lanka.

He said that delivering the supplies fast will not be easy but he will get it done.

“Go Asia! We will donate emergency supplies (1.8M masks, 210K test kits, 36K protective suits, plus ventilators & thermometers) to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan & Sri Lanka. Delivering fast is not easy, but we’ll get it done!,” he tweeted.

Jack Ma is the Founder of the Alibaba Group and the Jack Ma Foundation, a charitable organization established in 2014. (Colombo Gazette)