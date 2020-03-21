Arpico Insurance steps in to help fight COVID-19

With the country facing growing challenges similar to that of many others parts in the world as the expanding coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) continues, Arpico Insurance PLC, a fully owned subsidiary of one of Sri Lanka’s largest blue-chip conglomerate Richard Pieris & Company PLC, very recently announced that it will take care of all medical and life claims relating to the life-threatening upper respiratory disease.

Despite the disease being a global pandemic with insurance providers conventionally not covering medical expenses related to such nature, Arpico Insurance believes it’s an obligation and responsibility in these tough times to ensure sound health and well-being of every individual. The company’s strong re-insurance backing enabled to take this quick decision, inspired by the Group Chairman Dr. Sena Yaddehige’s vision to serve all Sri Lankans in their hour of need.

Harsha De Alwis, Acting CEO of Arpico Insurance PLC, said ‘Together, we are facing a truly unprecedented situation. Our hearts go out to anyone who’s been impacted by the novel coronavirus, either directly or indirectly. We have been keeping a very close eye on the recommendations of the government and health authorities and we kindly ask everyone to follow their measures to come out of it stronger as a community.’

‘We hope that you are taking care of yourself and everyone around you both physically and mentally. We’re called upon to be our best selves, with patience, understanding and compassion’, Harsha further added.

Arpico Insurance was named the ‘Most Trusted Life Insurance Brand in Sri Lanka’ by Global Brands Magazine 2019 and awarded Special Recognition for Risk Management Strategy of the Year at Asia Insurance Awards 2019 by ICC. This year alone, the insurance company extended its presence to six strategic locations across the country and recorded the highest ever monthly sales in January, excluding its group life revenue.

Established in 2011, Arpico Insurance PLC has evolved to be a leading insurance provider in Sri Lanka in less than a decade, surpassing many others in the industry. Backed by the philosophy and values of its parent group Richard Pieris and Company PLC, it aims to be the most trusted and innovative solutions provider for life insurance needs.