The Department of Railways has decided to suspend all train services from today till Monday (23).

The Railway Control Room said train services will be suspended from 3.30 PM today to 06.00 AM on Monday (23).

It said this comes in view of the islandwide police curfew to be implemented from 06.00 PM today till 06.00 AM on Monday (23).

The curfew is being imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)