Sri Lankan newspapers temporarily suspend printing

By Easwaran Rutnam

Sri Lankan newspapers have temporarily suspended printing as a result of the curfew imposed around the country.

Leading publications, including newspapers printed by Wijeya Newspapers and Lake House, said that they had suspended operations today (Friday).

Officials at Wijeya Newspapers, the publishers of a number of newspapers including the Daily Mirror, Daily FT, Sunday Times and Lankadeepa, announced that they had suspended printing till Monday.

State owned Lake House, which publishes the Daily News and the Sunday Observer and a Sinhalese daily and Sunday publication, had also temporarily suspended printing on Friday.

The Sunday Morning newspaper announced that its broadsheet has been temporarily converted to an e-paper until the country overcomes the coronavirus pandemic.

The Government had today (Friday) announced an islandwide curfew till Monday to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)