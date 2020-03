The Sri Lanka Rupee depreciated further against the US Dollar today for the 4th consecutive day this week.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) said the selling rate of the US Dollar was Rs.189.88.

On Tuesday (17) the rupee depreciated for the first day for the week with the selling rate of the US Dollar at Rs.185.08.

The Rupee then depreciated on Wednesday (18), and yesterday (19) as well, with the selling rate of the US Dollar at Rs. 187.23 and Rs. 188.20 respectively. (Colombo Gazette)