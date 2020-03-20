Islandwide curfew declared from this evening

An islandwide curfew has been declared in Sri Lanka from this evening to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The curfew has been declared from 6 PM today to 6 AM on Monday (23).

Meanwhile, the Police curfew previously imposed in the Puttalam and Chilaw Police Divisions, Kochchikade in Negombo, and the Wattala and Ja-Ela areas was temporarily lifted from 09.00 AM and will be re-imposed at 12.00 Noon today.

A Police curfew was initially imposed in the Puttalam and Chilaw Police Divisions and the Kochchikade area in Negombo on Wednesday evening (18) until further notice.

However, the curfew was lifted at 08.00 AM yesterday (19) and was reimposed at 02.00 PM.

A Police curfew was then imposed in the Wattala and Ja-Ela areas at 10.00 PM last night, until further notice.

The Police Spokesman has requested the public in areas under Police curfew to remain indoors and self quarantine.

Addressing a special Press briefing yesterday, DIG Ajith Rohana too requested the public in areas under Police curfew to refrain from gathering at neighbours houses or visiting people in the area.

He said the Police curfew has been imposed for people to remain indoors and self quarantine as part of measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)