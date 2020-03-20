Hotline introduced for tourists in case of emergency

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority has introduced a 24/7 hotline for tourists stranded in Sri Lanka as a result of Covid-19.

Tourists can contact the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority via the hotline 1912 in case of an emergency regarding the coronavirus, it said.

The Authority further said tourists can also contact the Special Operations Room at the police Headquarters via the hotlines 011 244 4480 / 011 244 4481 / 011 597 8730 / 011 597 8734 and 011 597 8720.

For general inquiries tourists can contact the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority via the hotline 011 242 6900, it added. (Colombo Gazette)