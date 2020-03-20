Government decides to close expressways

The Road Development Authority announced that all expressways will be closed for operation from today.

The Authority said all expressways will halt operations from 04.00 PM today.

However, Minister of Highways Johnston Fernando said expressways will remain open until 06.00 PM today.

He added that expressways could be used during the Police curfew for essential services.

The measures are being taken in view of the islandwide curfew to be imposed from 06.00 Pm today to 06.00 Am on Monday (23), it added.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan passengers flying overseas will be permitted to travel to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake during the islandwide Police curfew.

Passengers have been requested to produce their air tickets and passports to Security Forces and at checkpoints. (Colombo Gazette)