Fonseka, Rajitha fear actual situation in Sri Lanka far worse

Former Parliamentarians and Samagi Jana Balavegaya members Rajitha Senaratne and Sarath Fonseka today raised fears that the situation in Sri Lanka could be worse than what is actually being made known.

Speaking to reporters today, Senaratne noted that the trend in number of coronavirus cases reported over the first few weeks in Sri Lanka is higher than when compared to Italy.

He noted that even the Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) had warned that the situation may reach its peak next month.

Former Army Commander Sarath Fonseka said that contradictory statements are being made by the Government on the actual number of suspected coronavirus patients in Sri Lanka.

He called on the authorities to arrest the situation instead of attempting to take political advantage of the crisis.

Fonseka said that the Samagi Jana Balavegaya is prepared to extend its fullest support to the Government to genuine efforts to defeat the spread of the virus in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)