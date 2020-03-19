Relief package announced for five sectors

The government today announced relief measures for 5 sectors worst affected due to the coronavirus outbreak in Sri Lanka.

Cabinet Co- Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said the relief measures are applicable to the tourism, apparel , IT, foreign employment & Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) sectors.

A 6- month moratorium on loan repayment has been announced with effect from 20 March, he said.

The Minister added that banks have been directed to grant loans for working capital at 4 % interest rate. (Colombo Gazette)