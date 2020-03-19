Number of coronavirus patients in Sri Lanka reaches 59

The number of individuals infected with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka has risen to 59.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said 7 more individuals were identified today to have contracted the virus.

Dr. Jasinghe said 3 patients were identified from Ratnapura, while an infant, a 64 year old from the North Colombo hospital and a 23 year old from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) in Angoda were also among the infected patients identified today.

Two foreign nationals are among the infected patients, along with 25 Sri Lankans who returned from abroad, he said.

The Director General of Health Services said 22 among the Sri Lankans returned from Italy, 2 from the UK and 1 from India, while 20 are placed in quarantine centres.

Meanwhile, over 200 persons are currently admitted to hospitals across the country on suspicion of contracting the coronavirus.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe further noted that no patient has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of any hospital as yet, and that the hospitals in the country are resourced with necessary equipment, including ventilators, to combat covid – 19.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe also said that the Colombo East Base Hospital in Mulleriyawa is being prepped with the assistance of the Sri lanka Army as a treatment centre for covid-19 patients, and will commence operations tomorrow (20).

Meanwhile, only emergency cases will be allowed to be treated at the Eye and Dental hospitals in Colombo from tomorrow (20), he added. (Colombo Gazette)