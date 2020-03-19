The Government today assured there is no shortage of essential goods, including dry rations and hand sanitizers in the country.

Director general of the Government Information department Nalaka Kaluwewa said there will not be a shortage of essential goods for the next few months, adding there were ample stocks in the country.

The general public have been urged not to panic based on unverified and false news, he said.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Affairs Authority will conduct raids from tomorrow (20) to arrest consumers and vendors hoarding essential goods as well as disposable face masks.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ajith Rohana urged the public to refrain from hoarding essential goods, as there was no immediate emergency in the country. (Colombo Gazette)