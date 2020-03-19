Legal action against violators of stipulated MRP for essential goods

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has been directed to file legal action against vendors who violate the government announced stipulated maximum retail price for essential goods.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa recently announced maximum retail prices (MRP) for 1kg of Dhal at Rs 65 and a can of tinned fish at Rs 100 as part of relief measures in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Sri Lanka.

Cabinet Co- Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said that a number of complaints have been received claiming that some vendors were refusing to sell the products at the recently announced MRP.

Some vendors were refusing to sell at the stipulated MRP due to certain large scale consumers purchasing the products in large quantities in order to hoard and resell when prices increase in the future, the Minister pointed out.

He said hoarding of essential goods is illegal, and the Consumer Affairs Authority will take legal action against those found to be violating the government’s policy. (Colombo Gazette)