Gnanasara Thero to appeal after nomination papers rejected

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Bodua Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary, Venerable Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero is to appeal against his nomination papers to contest the Parliamentary election being rejected.

Gnanasara Thero had submitted nomination papers through the Ape Jana Bala Pakshaya, to contest the Parliamentary election.

However his nomination papers were rejected today by the National Election Commission, the BBS said.

A BBS spokesman said that the nomination papers of a number of other candidates of the Ape Jana Bala Pakshaya were also rejected.

The Ape Jana Bala Pakshaya is led by the Venerable Athureliye Rathana Thero. (Colombo Gazette)