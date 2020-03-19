Former HRC member decides not to contest

Former member of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka Ambika Satkunanathan has decided not to contest the General Election to be held on 25 April.

In a media statement Satkunanathan said that the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) had made her an offer to contest the upcoming election from the Jaffna District.

Satkunanathan clarified that contrary to reports that the TNA withdrew the offer due to personal attacks and misinformation campaigns directed at her by certain sections of the media and social media, she had after much deliberation declined the offer due to personal reasons.

Satkunanathan further noted that women who seek to or are thought to be entering political and public life are subjected to relentless misinformation campaigns and personal vilification.

Regrettably, it appears these attacks are geared to prevent women becoming active and equal participants in what is essentially still a male dominated space, she pointed out.

Satkunanathan added that it was a cause for deep concern that certain media outlets fail to adhere to basic tenets of journalism and spread misinformation, instead of engaging in professional news reporting.

She vowed to remain committed to working to protect and promote human rights and public service in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)